ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Euro struggles after summit comes up empty

Forex news for North American trade on April 23, 2020:



Markets:

Gold up $18 to $1723

WTI June crude up $3.27 to $17.03

US 10-year yields down 2.3 bps to 0.59%

S&P 500 down 1 point to 2798

NZD leads, CHF lags

The FX market was in more of a risk-on mood that equities or bonds. The commodity currencies strongly outperformed and the Australian dollar rose to the highest since April 14.





The US dollar sagged early in New York trading but it was tough to pin down exactly why. In any case, the euro's gains unwound when it became clear that eurozone leaders weren't going to come up with any solid fresh stimulus and it fell further on talk that they won't have anything ready until 2021.





Cable tried to make a break for the upside and cleared 1.2400 but was sucked back down to 1.2340 in an unceremonious move.





The Canadian dollar liked the rally in oil but note that only front month crude climbed while the rest of the strip was more-or-less flat.







Gold is set to finish at the highest in 8 years and is within striking distance of the 8-year intraday high set earlier this month at $1747.













