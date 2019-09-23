Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: The loonie rises after better data. The USD wanders

Forex news for NY trading on September 23, 2019 .

In other markets, a snapshot near the close is showing:

Spot gold rose $5.70 or 0.37% $1522.67. The high extended to $1527. The low fell to $1507.

WTI crude oil futures rose $0.41 or 0.71% at $58.50. The low reached $57.37. The high extended to $59.39.



In the US stock market, the major indices open lower, rebounded into the black after ok Markit manufacturing data, but ran on steam into the close and ended the session with mixed results. Below is a summary of the range of the major indices in North America and Europe. The European markets ended lower after weaker PMI data.





In the US debt market, yields fell in early trading but moved back higher and are near unchanged levels. The two year yield is down -0.6 basis points, while the 10 year is unchanged. The 2-10 year spread widened by a modest o.6 bps on the day.









In the forex, the GBP and EUR were the weakest of the majors, while the NZD was the run away strongest.









For the EUR and the GBP, the weakness from the PMI data, but the US session saw more up and down price action that took the price off session lows (mostly).





For the EURUSD, the low in the London morning session extended down to the 1.0965 level twice. In the NY session the lowest the pair could reach was 1.0979. the high stayed below 1.1000. So the NY session could only muster a 20 pip range for the NY session. The pair is going out at 1.0993. A move above the 1.1000 level would be a further step in the bullish direction in the new day, Failure to do so, could see the low revisited.





For the GBPUSD, it tradeed to a NY session low at 1.2412 and tried to move away from the 200 hour MA at 1.24402. The high for the NY session did briefly move above the 200 hour MA at 1.2443 but came back down. The pair is going out at 1.2431. A move above the 200 hour MA in the new day would be more a tilt more to the upside if it can be maintained.





The USDJPY was another currency pair that traded in an up and down 20 pip range in the NY session. The low reached 107.34. the high extended 107.54.





The USDCAD was a bigger mover as the loonie was supported by stronger Manufacturing sales (+1.7%). That helped to weaken the USDCAD. The pair fell below its 100 day MA at 1.32578 in the process.