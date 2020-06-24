Forexlive America's FX news wrap: Not a good day for coronavirus statistics

Forex news for NA trading on June 24, 2020

Markets:

Spot gold is trading trading down -$4.17 or -0.24% at $1764.24. The high for the day reached a new high going back to 2012 at $1779.53. The low extended to $1760.67

WTI crude oil tumbled $-2.28 or -5.65% to $38.09. Coronavirus concerns and another increase in crude oil inventories helped to depress the price.

The fundamental story today was back on the coronavirus. This time from a negative standpoint. Things got heated after California reported a sharp rise in cases to 7149 from 5019 yesterday. Texas hospitalizations increase by 7.3%. Florida cases rose by 5.3% vs. the 7 day average of 3.6%. New York New Jersey and Connecticut ordered visitors to quarantine if entering their state. Given the amount of tourists into the New York metropolitan area, that would certainly impact economic activity.





In overnight news, Europe i. S mulling blocking US travelers due to the coronavirus.





Apple reported that they would close 7 stores in Houston amid the rising coronavirus spike there. Recall Apple close stores and Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina last week.





Feds Evans was somewhat sanguine about economic conditions going forward saying:

Expects broad economic recovery but will take time



Economic outlook is more uncertain at any time in his career



He forecasts a GDP returning to precrisis level later in at 2022



He expects intermittent outbreaks, made worse by too fast reopenings, to hold back to growth



More fiscal, monetary policy action it may be necessary



Low-wage workers in exposed industries face disproportionate pain



It's too early to tell if surprising May jobs gains represent stronger underlying demand

Good news surrounding the coronavirus, came in the form of comments from Fox's Charlie Gasparino who said that a 1 trillion the dollar stimulus packages is taking shape.





In the US debt market, yields moved lower on the flight into the safety of the US treasuries. The biggest mover is the 30 year bond which so it's yield full by around 6 basis points. The yield curve flattened with the 2 – 10 year spread falling to 49.37 basis points from 52.61 basis points at the close yesterday

Traders sold stocks with the Dow industrial average falling the most. The industrial 30 were led to the downside by Boeing which tumbled by nearly 6%. All 30 Dow stocks fell as did all 11 sectors of the S&P. For the NASDAQ index its 8 day winning streak was snapped. Yesterday the NASDAQ index closed at a record level, but not today.



S&P 500 -80.96 points or -2.59% at 3050.33

Nasdaq -222.20 points or -2.19% at 9909.16

Dow -710.16 points or -2.72% at 25445.94

In the European equity markets the major indices also closed sharply lower on the day with the German DAX fearing the worst at -3.43%

Below are the percentage changes and percentage ranges for the major indices in North America and Europe.



IN the forex market, the flight to safety flows saw the US dollar as the safe haven. It was the strongest currency of the day. Investors shun the NZD and AUD. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand was modestly dovish after its interest rate decision earlier in the Asian session.







A look at some of the major currencies from a technical perspective are showing: