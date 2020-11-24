ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dow hits record as the risk trade booms

Forex news for New York trade on November 24, 2020:



Markets:

Gold down $32 to $1806

US 10-year yield up 2.6 bps to 0.88%

WTI crude oil up $1.85 to $44.95 -- highest since March

S&P 500 up 57 points to 3634

AUD leads, JPY and USD lag

The risk rally took another leg higher on Tuesday.













