ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dow hits record as the risk trade booms
Forex news for New York trade on November 24, 2020:
- Dow reaches a record high. 30K the next stop.
- US November consumer confidence 96.1 vs 97.9 expected
- Nov Richmond Fed 15 vs 20 expected
- US Sept Case-Shiller 20-city home price index +6.57% y/y vs +5.3% expected
- US FHFA Sept house price index +1.7% vs +0.8% m/m expected
- Fed's Williams: Fed has taken an approach that will adjust naturally
- RBNZ: Unemployment lower than expected to date
- Macron: The second covid wave is over. Shops to reopen
- Feds Bullard: Sees no need to change bond purchases right now
- Bullard doesn't comment on monetary policy or economic outlook
- Belgian Nov business sentiment -12.1 vs -8.5 prior
- ECB's Schabel: Vaccine news shows light at the end of the tunnel
- BOE's Haskel: We still have plenty that we can do in terms of policy firepower
Markets:
- Gold down $32 to $1806
- US 10-year yield up 2.6 bps to 0.88%
- WTI crude oil up $1.85 to $44.95 -- highest since March
- S&P 500 up 57 points to 3634
- AUD leads, JPY and USD lag
The risk rally took another leg higher on Tuesday.