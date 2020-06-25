ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Jobless claims stay high

Forex news for North American trade on June 25, 2020:



Gold up $2 to $1764

US 10-year yields flat at 0.68%

S&P 500 up 33 points to 3083

WTI crude oil up $1.13 to $39.14



NZD leads, EUR lags

The FX market struggled to find a theme on Thursday. Dollar strength was evident in Asia and early in Europe but it flattened out as New York arrived and the overall moves were small.







There was a short round of risk aversion early in NY trade as coronavirus numbers came out but it quickly recovered to flat. In the final hour of trading, stocks jumped but FX shrugged it off.









