ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Middling Memorial Day

Forex news for North America trading on May 25, 2020:



Markets:

Gold down $3 to $1732

S&P 500 futures up 34 points to 2987

WTI crude oil up 47-cents to $33.72

GBP leads, EUR lags

It was a holiday in the US and UK and you could certainly feel that in the FX market today with few market moves to speak of.







The overall tone was positive coming out of the weekend in Europe despite more banter about repercussions for China's actions in Hong Kong.







Gold fell as low as $1721 early in North American trade but rebounded to $1731 to finish down just $3.



