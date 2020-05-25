ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Middling Memorial Day
Forex news for North America trading on May 25, 2020:
- US CDC reports 620 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, total nears 100,000
- BOC's Poloz: Significant monetary stimulus needed in economic rebuilt
- Poloz Q&A: Doesn't see inflation risks as important now
- ECB's Villeroy: We will probably need to go even further
- UK virus death toll rises by 121 vs 118 a day ago
- Italy coronavirus death toll from virus rises 92 to 32,877
- Time running out for end-2020 Brexit deal, Germany's Roth says
- Bank of Israel holds rates at 0.10%
Markets:
- Gold down $3 to $1732
- S&P 500 futures up 34 points to 2987
- WTI crude oil up 47-cents to $33.72
- GBP leads, EUR lags
It was a holiday in the US and UK and you could certainly feel that in the FX market today with few market moves to speak of.
The overall tone was positive coming out of the weekend in Europe despite more banter about repercussions for China's actions in Hong Kong.
Gold fell as low as $1721 early in North American trade but rebounded to $1731 to finish down just $3.