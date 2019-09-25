Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar runs higher as impeach/trade fear easeshim

Forex news for Americas trading on September 25, 2019 .

In other markets:

Gold tends to go in the opposite direction of the US dollar. With the dollar running higher, the price of gold ran to the downside. The low for the day reach down to $1500.45. The current price is trading at the $1504.50 or $-27.29 or -1.78%. The high was up at $1535.32 near the start of the trading day

WTI crude oil futures are down $-0.75 or -1.31% at $56.54. The Saudi output was restored after the drone strike. The weekly Department of Energy crude oil inventories also showed a bigger than expected build of 2412K vs expectations for a draw of-600K

The price of bitcoin on Coinbase

The markets today reversed the sentiment of yesterday. At this time 24 hours ago, the markets were awash in impeachment fear and the dollar was more under pressure (as was the stock market and bond yields).





The Speaker the House Pelosi did in fact launch and impeachment inquiry on the President. However, the markets seemed to be a little less fearful that they would go very far.





Not only is getting the necessary votes especially in the Senate where the GOP has the majority, but the Justice Department did cast some doubt by concluding that Trump did not violate campaign finance laws after reviewing the transcript of the call with the Zelenskiy. The transcript was released and the President did bring up the Biden situation, but there was enough potential ambiguity as to whether he bullied Zelenskiy into action, in return for aid.





Later in the US session, Pres. Trump and Ukraine's Zelenskiy held a a joint press conference from the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting. Zelenskiy said that he did want to be involved in the US Election and that he had a "normal call" with the President and "nobody pushed" him.





Other positives for the USDs run higher today came from