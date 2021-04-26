ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Durable goods orders miss. Commodity FX climbs
Forex news for New York trade on April 26, 2021:
- March prelim durable goods orders +0.5% vs +2.5% expected
- White House adviser Deese says Biden aims to equalize treatment of ordinary income and capital gains for top earners
- OPEC+ will press on with plans to hike production - report
- US sells 2-year notes at 0.175% vs 0.171% WI
- Dallas Fed April manufacturing index 37.3 vs 30 expected
- Iran president says "significant progress has been made" on nuclear deal negotiations
- Belgian April business confidence +4.4 vs -1.0 prior
- ECB's Panetta: We should avoid withdrawing support until the output gap is closed
Markets:
- Copper hits 9-year high
- WTI crude oil down 21-cents to $61.94
- US 10-year yields up 1 bps to 1.57%
- S&P 500 up 6 points to 4188
- Gold up $4 to $1781
- AUD leads, JPY lags
More to come