Forexlive America's FX news wrap: The dollar moves higher after stronger GDP

Forex news for New York trading on July 26, 2019

a snapshot of other markets near the session close is showing:

Spot gold rose $2.91 or 0.21% $1417.44



WTI crude oil futures rose $0.12 or 0.23% and $56.14



Bitcoin on Coinbase down $34 at $9841. Last Friday the digital currency traded at $10,536



In the US stock market, the major indices closed with strong gains. The NASDAQ and S&P index both closed at record high levels. European shares closed mostly higher/but mixed.





The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index closed up. The high reach 3027.98. The low extended to 3012.59

The NASDAQ index closed up The reached 8339.64. The low extended to 8291.12.

The Dow closed up 62. The high reached 27213.70. The low extended to 27123.125 Below are the %changes, %highs and %lows for the major indices in North American and Europe. In the US, the Nasdaq rose 1.11% but that was beat by the smaller cap Russell 2000 index which gained 1.25% today. In Europe, the UK FTSE rose 0.80%, but the Spain, Italian and Portugal stocks declined.



In the US debt market, yields are ending marginally lower with a flatter yield curve (30 year yields fell -1.7 basis points, while two year yields were down only -0.6 basis points).









In Europe the benchmark 10 year yields ended the session mixed, with the larger industrial countries seeing investor demand, while the more riskier southern Mediterranean countries seeing investors fleeing.





Today was GDP day in the US. The 2Q advanced report was released (it will have I think 3 other revisions) with annualized growth pegged at 2.1%. That was above economists estimates or 1.8% and above the estimates from the NY Fed's GDP model (1.3%) and the NY Fed's model (1.6%). The core PCE price index did come in weaker at 1.8% vs 2.0% estimate but it beat the 1Q rate of 1.1%. The GDP price index was higher at 2.4% vs 2.0%. Not so great in the report was that inventories, trade and busines investment slumped. The great in the report was that consumption surged 4.3% (vs 4.0% estimate and 1.1% in the 1Q).





The dollar, which was higher coming into the session, got even stronger in the NY session (but gave up some of those gains into the close). Neverthess, it was a good day for the dollar.









In addition to the GDP not hurting the greenback, there was chatter from White House's Larry Kudlow who said that the US rules out intervention on the dollar, and added that he disagrees with the notion that Trump wants a weaker dollar.





Those comments were followed by a report from CNBCs Kayla Tausche that Trump convened Cabinet meeting to discuss ideas to weaken USD. The meeting that took place was later explained to be a presentation by Peter Navarro who advocated for a lower dollar, but that the Pres. put the kaboosh on the idea (and even stopped the presentaton short of its conclusion) after strong opposition from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Kudlow. Later in the day, Trump seemed to have turned a new leaf on the his thoughts on the dollar saying:





US has a very powerful dollar

Dollar is currency of choice, euro is not doing so well, and my favorite

It's a beautiful thing to have a strong dollar Larry Kudlow must have finally gotten his full attention.





A look at some of the major currencies: