Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar moves lower as investors go risk on

Forex news for NY trading on May 26, 2020

The USD is ending the session as the weakest of the major currencies as flows moved to "risk on". The NZD, AUD and CAD all moved higher on those flows with the NZD moving +1.61%, the AUD moving +1.59% and CAD by +1.36%. The JPY had the smallest % gain vs the USD at +0.20%.

The hope is the reopening of the global economies leads to increases in those industries hit hardest during the crisis and an overall return to normal economic levels. Having said that Fed's Bullard said today that he sees the unemployment rate "below double digits" by the end of the year. Then again, Bullard back on March 22 said that the US jobless rate may soar to 30%. So he can be off in his assessments.

Given the redistribution of funds into the general industrial industries, the tech heavy Nasdaq was up only modestly, while the largest flows went into the 30 Dow stocks Leading the Dow stocks were the financials. Goldman Sachs rose by 9%, Bank of America rose by 7.2% J.P. Morgan rose by 7.1%. Industrial companies like Boeing, up 5.24% and Caterpillar up 4.36% were also strong gainers today.

Some tech stocks which did not fare well today included AMD -3.57%, Nvidia -3.3%, Facebook -1.2%, Microsoft -1.07%







Overall, the NASDAQ and S&P index ended near session lows (a late day report port about sanctions against China also helped contribute to the weaker end to the trading day).

The NASDAQ index eked out a small 0.17% gain, while the S&P rose by 1.22% but well off its intraday high of 2.24%. The Dow industrial average was still off its intraday high of +2.91% but ended near the middle of the trading session range at +2.17%.

In other markets today, gold fell by over $20 or -1.17% to $1711.63. Safety flows into gold were unwound.

WTI crude oil futures continued its run to the upside, however, with a gain of $1.02 or 3.04% to $34.26. As global economies reopen and workers at back to offices, the demand for energy products should start to sap why some of the excess supply. In addition OPEC+ countries will be doing their part in limiting production. In the US the number of rigs continued its downward spiral last week and as a result will limit the supply of domestic oil.



