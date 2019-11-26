ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Trade winds continue to blow positively

Forex news for New York trade on November 26, 2019:



Data:

News:



Markets:

Gold up $7 to $1462

WTI crude oil up 36-cents to $58.37

US 10-year yields down 2 bps to 1.74%

S&P 500 up 7 points to record 3140

CAD leads, GBP lags

There was a full slate of economic data on Tuesday and there is even more to come on Wednesday because of the holiday-shortened week. The housing data turned some heads but the overall picture was mixed and wasn't a big driver for the US dollar or the risk trade.





Instead, it was another positive trade headline helping to lift USD/JPY to a high of 109.15 before it sagged back to the big figure late.







The more-lasting move was in CAD, likely on oil-settlement flows along with the settlement of the CN Rail strike that was causing some angst about energy supplies and Q4 growth. USD/CAD slumped to 1.3270 from 1.3310.



The other commodity currencies were also solid with NZD slightly trailing CAD at the top of the charts.







Cable was soft on polls showing the conservatives losing some momentum in polls. The pound hit a low of 1.2835 into the London fix but climbed 20 pips from there.







