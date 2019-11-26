ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Trade winds continue to blow positively
Forex news for New York trade on November 26, 2019:
Data:
- US October new home sales 733K vs 705K expected
- US November Conference Board consumer confidence 125.5 vs 127.0 expected
- US November Richmond Fed manufacturing index -1 vs +5 expected
- US Sept FHFA house price index +0.6% vs +0.3% expected
- US September Case-Shiller 20-city house price index +2.10% y/y vs +2.01% expected
- Philly Fed non-manufacturing index 20.7 vs 12.6 prior
- US October wholesale inventories +0.2% vs +0.2% expected
- US October advance goods trade balance -$66.5B vs -$71.0B expected
News:
- Fed's Brainard says recent stronger housing data a sign Fed rate cuts working
- Conservative lead at 11 points in latest UK election poll
- Ball in US' court to make reasonable compromises on tariffs -- Chinese press
- China deal remains 'very close' after call yesterday between top deputies
- Fed's Kaplan: Monetary policy is in the right place right now
Markets:
- Gold up $7 to $1462
- WTI crude oil up 36-cents to $58.37
- US 10-year yields down 2 bps to 1.74%
- S&P 500 up 7 points to record 3140
- CAD leads, GBP lags
There was a full slate of economic data on Tuesday and there is even more to come on Wednesday because of the holiday-shortened week. The housing data turned some heads but the overall picture was mixed and wasn't a big driver for the US dollar or the risk trade.
Instead, it was another positive trade headline helping to lift USD/JPY to a high of 109.15 before it sagged back to the big figure late.
The more-lasting move was in CAD, likely on oil-settlement flows along with the settlement of the CN Rail strike that was causing some angst about energy supplies and Q4 growth. USD/CAD slumped to 1.3270 from 1.3310.
The other commodity currencies were also solid with NZD slightly trailing CAD at the top of the charts.
Cable was soft on polls showing the conservatives losing some momentum in polls. The pound hit a low of 1.2835 into the London fix but climbed 20 pips from there.