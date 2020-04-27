Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Crude oil resumes its tumble lower

In other markets:

Despite the sharp fall in the oil market, the major US indices closed the day higher with the S&P index and the Dow industrial average leading the way. The NASDAQ index lagged with market leaders with Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet, and Microsoft all moving lower. Apple eked out a small gain for the day. All 5 of those major, highly capitalized companies will release their earnings this week starting







Alphabet on Tuesday.

Facebook, and Microsofton Wednesday.

Amazon, and Apple on Thursday. The final numbers for the stock market today are showing: The final numbers for the stock market today are showing:

S&P index rose 41.74 points or 1.47% at 2878.48.



NASDAQ index rose by 95.64 points or 1.11% at 8730.16.

Dow industrial average rose 358.51 points or 1.51% at 24133.78. In the forex, the AUD started the session as the strongest of the majors and it kept that distinction. The AUDUSD moved to the highest level since March 12, taking out the April high at 0.6440 in the process. It will take a move back below that level to get some downside probing in the new trading day. The CHF was the weakest of the majors with the USD also mostly lower (the USD only gained vs the CHF).









A quick look around the other major currency pairs vs the USD as the new day gets underway is showing: