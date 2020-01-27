Forexlive Americas FX new wrap: Risk aversion from coronavirus fears dominate markets

Forex news for near trading on January 27, 2020

Today the focus was on risk aversion as the coronavirus saw the number of deaths rise to over 80 and concerns about its dormant stage (up to 2 weeks) could mean that things get much worse before they get better. The United States this afternoon raise the travel advisories to China. The number of cases in the US is up to 5 which is not a lot, but as is often the case, the potential and fear is hard to control.



As a result, the of Pavlovian reactions dominated the markets today.



Spot gold is trading up $11 or 0.7% at $1582.62 as traders invest in the relative safety of the precious metal



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.43 or -2.64% at $52.77 as fears for a global slowdown and lower oil demand send prices lower



In the US stock market, major indices were marked lower on global growth fears. This week is also vulnerable given a slew of earnings releases including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Tesla, Starbucks, Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, McDonald's, Boeing, Facebook. The Dow and S&P had their worst day since October. For the NASDAQ index, it had its worst day since August. The final numbers in the US are showing:



S&P index -1.57%



NASDAQ index, -1.89%



Dow industrial average -1.57% European shares also fell sharply, with the German Dax falling by -2.74% and the France's CAC down by -2.68% leading the way. Below are a summary of the % high/low ranges for the major indices in Europe and the US, as well as the percentage closing levels. The European shares close near low levels. The US shares are ending the day in the bottom half of the trading range.







In the US and European debt markets yields moved sharply lower. In the US 10 year yields fell by -8.6 basis points. The yield curve spread narrowed by 3 basis points to 15.89 to 18.92 basis points.

In the US and European debt markets yields moved sharply lower. In the US 10 year yields fell by -8.6 basis points. The yield curve spread narrowed by 3 basis points to 15.89 to 18.92 basis points.





European yields are also sharply lower. Italy got an extra boost after the regional elections thwarted a far right power play over the weekend. Italian 10 year yields points by 19.5 basis points. European yields are also sharply lower. Italy got an extra boost after the regional elections thwarted a far right power play over the weekend. Italian 10 year yields points by 19.5 basis points.









In the forex market, the safe haven flows moved into the JPY, CHF and USD and out of the AUD, NZD and CAD.











Technically,

