Forexlive America's FX news wrap: GBP runs higher. JPY runs lower

Forex news for North American trading on May 27, 2021

A look at markets as the day comes to a close:

Spot gold is trading up $0.92 or 0.05% at $1897.60. The high for the day reach $1903.70. The low extended to $1888.34.

Spot silver is hub $0.17 or 0.64% $27.85. The high for the day reached $27.88. THe low extended to $27.49.

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.60 or 0.91% at $66.81



The price of bitcoin is trading marginally lower at $38,647, $-115 or -0.31%. The high price today at $40,440 stalled just ahead of its 200 day moving average near $40,750, keeping the sellers more control



The GBP and the JPY were the big movers today. Versus the USD, the GBP was sharply higher (lower USD) on the back of BOE's Vlieghe comment that an early rate hike is possible if there is smooth transition from furlough. The JPY meanwhile was sharply lower vs the USD as traders reacted to higher yields, and some break away technicals.





Month end flows may have also been in play in the forex market (and other markets for that matter. The month end is not until Monday, but both the US and UK will be closed on Monday due to a holiday. As a result, month end flows could have been playing a bigger role in the markets today (and will likely be the same tomorrow as well).









The USD was mixed to lower today with declines vs the GBP (-0.59%), JPY (-0.40%), NZD (-0.21%) and CHF (-0.17%), and a gain only vs the JPY (+0.60%). The greenback was near unchanged verse the EUR and the AUD.





In the US debt market today, yields moved higher, but did come their highest levels after a successful seven year note auction (tail of -0.6 bps, bid to cover comfortably above the six month average signaling strong investor demand). Nevertheless, the 10 year yield is up close to 2.9 basis points.





In the US and European stock indices today, results were mixed. In the US, the NASDAQ index fell marginally. The Dow and S&P were up marginally. The small-cap Russell 2000 rose by around 1.07%.

In the US and European stock indices today, results were mixed. In the US, the NASDAQ index fell marginally. The Dow and S&P were up marginally. The small-cap Russell 2000 rose by around 1.07%.





In Europe, the German DAX, UK's FTSE 100, Spain's Ibex or lower on the day, while the France's CAC, and Italian FTSE MIB rose.







Below are the changes, highs and lows and percentage highs and lows for the major indices.











Some key technical levels going into the new trading day for some of the major pairs.





