ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar rebounds from European slump

Forex news for North American trade on April 28, 2020:



Markets:

Gold down $7 to $1707

WTI crude down 13-cents to $12.65

US 10-year yields down 5.3 bps to 0.61%

S&P 500 down 5 points to 2874

AUD leads, USD lags

The US dollar still finished as the worst performer on the day but the story in New York trade was the rebound from the lows. It managed to get back to flat against the euro and pound in what was a roughly 60 pip move in both directions.





Late in the day, Italy was downgraded and that added some modest selling pressure to the euro. There was a time when that would have led to a huge move but now the ECB is buying everything.







There wasn't a catalyst for the dollar in either direction and the risk trade was choppy today and not a major factor, at least in a tick-for-tick sense. I look at the calendar for guidance and month-end flows are probably in play.







Interestingly, the Australian dollar held up even as the US dollar rebounded. I wrote yesterday about why the AUD/USD rally will continue and the resilience today was a good sign. It climbed in Asia and rose over 0.6500 twice but couldn't push further.





USD/CAD had a bit more shape to it as oil continued to make wild moves. The pair fell as low as 1.3936 before rebounding to the figure.









