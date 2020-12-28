Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Stocks power to record closes

Forex news for North American trading on December 28, 2020

IN other markets:

Spot gold moved up to test the $1900 level (high reached $1900.31) but backed off and is trading at $1873.65. That's down $9.82 or -0.52% on the day

Spot silver is trading up $0.44 or 1.69% at $26.27

WTI crude oil futures fell $0.51 or -1.06% of $47.72



Bitcoin on Coin's base is trading up $412 and $26,800. The big moves were over the weekend. The price settled at $24413 on Friday and reached a high of $28387 on Sunday.

In the forex market in the NY session, there was dollar buying into the 4 PM London fixing leading to breaks to new session highs for the greenback vs the GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD and NZDUSD. However, the rest of the NY afternoon session saw some modest dollar selling. Nevertheless, the greenback is ending mostly higher with the largest gains vs the GBP, JPY, AUD and NZD. The dollar is ending modestly lower vs the CAD, EUR and CHF.





The strongest currency today is the EUR. The weakest is the AUD.

US major stock indices all closed higher with the S&P index leading the charge with a gain of 0.87%. All three indices closes at all-time record highs. The NASDAQ index closed up 0.74%. The Dow industrial average close up 0.68%.





The Dow was led by Apple which rose 3.58%. Shares of Disney advanced to $178.86, up 2.95%. Disney is up from a 2020 low of $79.10 back on March 18. The high price today reached $179.92. Apple shares closed at a record high today at $136.69.. That close eclipsed the September 1 high of $134.18





European shares ended up higher with the German DAX leading the way with a gain of 1.49%.

















