ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: China jitters hit late

Forex news for North American trading on May 28, 2020:



Markets:

S&P 500 down 6 poitns to 3029

Gold up $9 to $1718

WTI crude oil up 67-cents to $33.48

US 10-year yields up 1 bps to 0.69%

EUR leads, CAD lags

Who would have thought that the market could so easily brush off another 2.1m jobless claims and some of the worst durable goods orders and GDP reports on record and then crumble on an announcement about an announcement? That's what happened as the positive tone in risk assets evaporated when Trump said he will announce something about China tomorrow, presumably some kind of repercussion for the Hong Kong security law.





Before that AUD/USD made a decent rally to 0.6668 before giving nearly all of it back.





Outside of the general risk trade, the theme on the day was optimism in Europe. Another day of gains in stock markets there helped to finally propel the euro above 1.1020 and there was a non-stop bid in European and North American trade up to 1.1093 before a late 20-pip did.





The pound also brushed off the latest Brexit worries with a solid gain to 1.2325.









