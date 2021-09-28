ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Cable tumbles to lowest since January

Forex news for North American trading on September 28, 2021:



Markets:

Gold down $17 to $1732

US 10-year yields up 6 bps to 1.544%

S&P 500 down 90 points to 4352

WTI crude oil down 68-cents to $74.76



USD leads, GBP lags

The mood wasn't great when the US rolled in but it deteriorated significantly later, particularly has Treasury yields continued the march higher. US 30s moved up 9.6 bps to 2.09% to the highest since June.





That led to a big bid in the US dollar that helped to push cable through the August double bottom. That started a run on stops. The market has turned on GBP on energy shortages and the mess with gasoline. The low was 1.3521 and we're on track to close only 15 pips above that.



The euro did a better job of hanging with the US dollar but both made big moves against the rest of the field. Given the risk averse backdrop, you would expect to see more JPY and CHF strength but it didn't materialized.





Energy helped to cushion the fall for the loonie early but after brent and natural gas hit new highs they both pulled back considerably. That sent USD/CAD to 1.27 at the peak before backing off to 1.2675. AUD and NZD fell in Europe and never got off the mat.













