Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Gilead's Remdesivir has hope and gives markets more hope

Forex news for NY trading on April 29, 2020

It is not often that news of a drug trial takes precedence over and FOMC decision or the 1st cut of the GDP number, but that was the case today.

Just before 8:30 AM ET and the release of 1st quarter GDP, Gilead's stock was halted due to his pending. That news revolved around its Remdesivir drug. Initial trial for its drug met primary endpoint. In short, the drug proved effective in the treatment of patients with Covid 19.



Now it is not a vaccine that will prevent the Covid virus, and initial tests showed that the drug sped up the cure time from 15 to 11 days. However, it is the basis of a drug that can now be refined and tweaked, and hopefully save lives as a preventative vaccine is developed.



The news superseded the GDP data which showed a decline of a greater than expected 4.8% in the 1st quarter with consumption down a much greater than expected -7.6% versus -3.6% estimate. Pending home sales were much better as they plunged by -20.8% versus -13.6% estimate. Crude oil inventory data showed an another large build but at least it wasn't as large as expectations (+8.9 million barrels versus +11.9 estimate).



Later in the afternoon, the FOMC decision and statement was released. The statement was unique in that it didn't give a lot of forward guidance, and I don't think there is has been many that had the level of changes to the statement from one month to the next.



Later, chair Powell vowed to preserve the flow of capital into the economy, and that they would "Forcefully, proactively, and aggressively" support the lending markets, and that they would act to the absolute limit of their powers. He did have some sobering thoughts on the economy saying "we will see data in Q2 is worse than we've ever seen" and that despite the stock markets positive assessment of policy both fiscally and monetarily, the Fed chair still believes "that there will be a need for Fed to do more". He added that the Fed, as done quite a bit of thinking about what we could do in the future, but we're waiting to find out more about the economy".



Come May 8, he will have the next monthly employment report which is expected to show the unemployment rate surged to 16.3% from 4.4%. Some have 2nd quarter GDP at up to -40% annualized (-10% quarter on quarter).

Nevertheless, the focus was on the surging stock market led by the NASDAQ index which at one point was up over 4% on the day and got within 15 or so points of being unchanged on the year. At the lows the price of the NASDAQ index had declined over -32% from its February highs.



The final numbers for the major stock indices all showed solid gains both in North America and Europe. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks outperformed all with a 4.83% gain. The NASDAQ index rose by 3.57%. In Europe the Spain's Ibex increase by 3.21% leading the way in Europe. Even Italy whose credit rating was downgraded at the start of the new day rose by 2.21%.

In the forex market, the flow funds moved out of the relative safety of the USD and CHF and into the "risk on" and commodity currencies. The NZD, AUD and CAD all moved higher on the day with the NZD leading the way to the upside.







Some technical levels for major pairs include:

