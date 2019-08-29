ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Risk trades boost US dollar

Markets:

S&P 500 up 36 points to 2924

WTI crude oil up 77-cents to $56.55

US 10-year yields up 14.5 bps to 1.49%

Gold down $11 to $1527

CAD leads, CHF lags

More talk of US-China meetings and phone calls continued to pump up US equity markets on Thursday in an impressive rally. I continue to believe month-end rebalancing is a factor but there is clearly some optimism on US-China trade. At least there is in stock markets because bond yields could rise even after a 2 bps tail in the 7 year auction.





The dollar was strong throughout the session and steadily climbed to 106.50 from 105.90 against the yen.





The euro also felt some pressure against the dollar. The big headline of the day for euro traders was from Knot who was surprisingly hawkish. That sent the euro to the highs of the day at 1.1093 but it was slammed back down to 1.1042 in a curious move that suggests that the market is more-concerned about growth or believes it was a bluff. Mix in some month-end flows there as well.





Cable was heavy as Labour tries to circle the wagons to pass legislation to halt a no-deal Brexit and prevent Johnson from proroguing parliament. The market is acting like it's a longshot and we will find out on Tuesday.





The commodity currencies didn't get any help from better risk trades and a rise raw materials prices and the bid in the dollar swamped any optimism.





