ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Covid fears ebb but linger
Forex news for North American trading on November 29, 2021:
- Biden: US won't need shutdowns or lockdowns this winter
- Germany November preliminary CPI +5.2% vs +5.0% y/y expected
- Hospitalizations rise in the epicenter of omicron
- US October pending home sales +7.5% m/m versus +1.0% expected
- Jack Dorsey will step down as Twitter CEO
- Canada October producer price index +1.3% m/m vs +1.0% prior
- Canada Q3 current account +1.37B vs +1.90B expected
- Pfizer CEO: We might need annual vaccinations to fight covid-19
- Iran top nuclear negotiator says he's optimistic after Monday talks
- Dallas Fed manufacturing business index +11.8 vs +14.6 prior
- Wal-Mart offers a hint that supply chain problems are improving
Markets:
- Gold down $8 to $1783
- US 10-year yields up 3 bps to 1.51%
- WTI crude oil up $1.41 to $69.56
- S&P 500 up 60 points to 4655
- CAD leads, EUR lags
The market was holding its breath today on omicron and I don't think you can exhale yet. There was some optimism but aside from the Nasdaq, the recovery was certainly incomplete. In other cases it was non-existent.
In FX, there was largely a standstill as the dollar clawed back only 30 pips against the yen as yields failed to get a real uplift. US 10s rose as high as 1.60% before falling back to 1.51%, up just 3 bps on the day. I fear that's the signal in the noise but it might just represent a wait-and-see attitude.
Cable was weak is covid curbs go back into effect in a country that had seemingly moved past the virus.
The commodity currencies finished largely flat against the US dollar and only moderately higher against the yen. CAD/JPY stalled around the 38.2% retracement of the omicron fall and then sagged.