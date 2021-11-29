ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Covid fears ebb but linger

Markets:

Gold down $8 to $1783

US 10-year yields up 3 bps to 1.51%

WTI crude oil up $1.41 to $69.56

S&P 500 up 60 points to 4655

CAD leads, EUR lags

The market was holding its breath today on omicron and I don't think you can exhale yet. There was some optimism but aside from the Nasdaq, the recovery was certainly incomplete. In other cases it was non-existent.





In FX, there was largely a standstill as the dollar clawed back only 30 pips against the yen as yields failed to get a real uplift. US 10s rose as high as 1.60% before falling back to 1.51%, up just 3 bps on the day. I fear that's the signal in the noise but it might just represent a wait-and-see attitude.







Cable was weak is covid curbs go back into effect in a country that had seemingly moved past the virus.







The commodity currencies finished largely flat against the US dollar and only moderately higher against the yen. CAD/JPY stalled around the 38.2% retracement of the omicron fall and then sagged.







