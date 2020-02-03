Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Less coronavirus fear today

Forex news for near trading on February 3, 2020

There was let's coronavirus fears today and some recovering ISM data has helped the dollar and risk on flows. The ISM for January came in 50.9 versus 48.5 expected and is back above the 50 level suggesting an expansion in the manufacturing sector. Having said that there is some "mixed" in the market. Is it apprehension about the coronavirus? Time will tell.

For example,

Gold is trading down -$12.32 or -0.78% at $1576.24. The high reached $1592.11 while the low extended to $1569.79. Gold moving lower is an indication of risk fears subsiding.

While Gold is higher WTI crude oil futures trade sharply lower today. The current price is trading down $1.56 or -3% on the day at $50. There were some reports that OPEC would look to cut supply but that didn't help. Falling prices may be supply but it can also be the expectations for demand. A slower Chinese economy/slower global economy would impact demand for oil. That may be what we are seeing. Crude oil was the point not focused on risk on today.



US interest rates rebounded today. The 10 year yield reached a high yield 1.5734% however as we head into the close, that yield is already down to 1.522%. Other points on the yield curve are also well off their high yield levels. The 30 year bond currently trades at 2.0% after trading as high as 2.05% (it is up only 0.1 basis points now). The bounce today and move back down are showing the apprehension in the debt market about growth/inflation - especially given the better-than-expected ISM data.

