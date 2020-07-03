ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: AUD made a bit of headway

Forex news for North American trade on July 3, 2020:



Markets:

Gold up $2 to 1777

WTI crude oil down 33-cents to $40.32

Toronto's TSX Composite down 0.24%

AUD leads, JPY lags

The US was closed for a holiday and Canada didn't bring any news or market moves to the table. Overall it was a typical July 4 holiday trading day in a non-typical year.





The one headline that got the market's attention was the virus data from Florida. It was the second day of cases near 10,000 and the positivity rate remains close to 15%. That hurt risk trades and led to a quick dip in S&P 500 futures, which finished 4 points lower.





In terms of FX, there wasn't much to get excited about but the Australian dollar put in a decent day to lead the way with a 16 pip gain; the kiwi wasn't far behind.





Happy 4th of July to all our America readers! Have a great weekend.











