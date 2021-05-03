Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Weaker ISM sends the USD lower

Forex news for North American trading on May 3, 2021

The first day of the calendar month of May saw US ISM date for the month of April come out weaker than expectations at 60.7 vs expectations of 65.0. Moreover, employment was down to 55.1 from 59.6 last month. New orders were also lower 64.3 versus 68.0 last month. Prices paid was higher at 89.6 versus 85.6.

Although the index was still comfortably above the 50 level, the forex market did not take it too well. US yields fell. The 10 year yield reached a high of 1.653%, but retreated to 1.576% before settling near 1.598% - down -2.8 basis points. The 30 year yield fell from 2.325% to 2.252 percent before settling at 2.28%

US stocks saw a flow out of the big cap tech Nasdaq index, and into the cyclicals of the Dow 30. The S&P index is also higher. The NASDAQ index traded as high as 0.57% before reversing and moving down as low as -0.58%. The index settled near the lows at -0.48%. Meanwhile the DOW index never traded negative on the day (nor did the S&P). The Dow gained 0.7%. The S&P rose by 0.31%







The the forex, the lower rates helped to push the dollar down where it was the weakest of the majors in trading today. Recall on Friday, the USD was the strongest of the majors. The GBP is ending as the strongest of the majors.

Below is the rankings of the strongest to weakest.





Looking at some of the major currency pairs from a technical perspective:

