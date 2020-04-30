Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Total job losses top 30M

Forex news for NY trading on April 30, 2020

In other market near the day close shows:

Spot gold fell sharply today. The current price is trading down $29 or -1.7% at $1684. For a technical look click here

WTI crude oil futures are trading sharply higher today by $4.17 or 27.76% at $19.24 that is near the high price for the day at $19.37. For the 2nd contract or July contract the price is also higher. It currently trades up $3 or 15.85% at $22.12. That too is near its highs for the day at $22.30

The weekly initial claims data was released and once again showed a large increase although slower than the previous week.





Total claims came in at 3.839 million versus 3.5 million estimate. That brings the total job losses to 30.3 million since mid March when the US economy was for the most part closed.





The labor departments monthly employment numbers will be released next week (Friday). The early estimates for nonfarm payroll are for a -22 million job decline with the unemployment rate rising to 16%. White House economic advisor Hassett interview on Fox news today gave a even more bleak assessment when he said that he expects the unemployment rate to be around 19%.







Oh how the tides can turn in a hurry.







In other news the ECB kept the major financing rates unchanged. Highlights of the other stimulus measures included:



QE purchases to continue at monthly pace of €20 billion, together with purchases under additional €120 billion temporary envelope

Fully prepared to increase size of PEPP and adjust its composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed

Will conduct asset purchases under PEPP until it judges that coronavirus crisis phase is over, but in any case until the end of the year

Expects interest rates to remain at present or lower levels until it has seen inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below 2%

Announces new series of pandemic LTROs or PLTROs i.e. refinancing operations for banks

TLTRO conditions further eased Today was month-end and around the London fixing, the EUR, CHF and GBP surged verse the US dollar on flow demand, while the JPY, AUD and CAD fell vs the greenback. Overall the dollar was marginally lower on the day but mixed overall.

How did the major indices fair for the month?







Looking at the major currencies, the AUD was the strongest, while the EUR was the weakest. The USD is ending the month with declines versus the GBP, JPY, CAD, AUD and NZD, while rising marginally vs the EUR and the CHF.







The biggest percentage mover for the month was the AUDCHF which saw that pair rise by 6.74%. Just behind it was the EURAUD which had a 6.56% move.





IN the stock market today, the major indices fell and are moving lower after the close on the back of weaker than expected Amazon earnings. Apple beat on the top and bottom line but is marginally lower after the close as well.





For the month, however, the major indices at percentage changes that have not been seen in decades:



Dow industrial average rose 11.08% which was the highest gain since October 2002



S&P index rose by 12.68% which was the highest gain since January 1987



NASDAQ index rose by 15.45% which was the highest gain since June 2000

Some technical levels in the major currency pairs:

