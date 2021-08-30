ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: US pending home sales disappoint

Forex news for New York trade on August 30, 2021:



Markets:

S&P 500 up 21 points to 4526

US 10-year yields down 3.4 bps to 1.278%

Gold down $6 to $1810

WTI crude oil down 29-cents to $69.03

Euro leads, Swiss franc lags

The UK was out today and that put a lid on FX price action. One exception was EUR/CHF, which the SNB likely took advantage of on a quiet day to dabble in some intervention.





USD/CAD tried to push the downside but two solid moves below 1.26 were caught and the pair finished only marginally lower despite some help from oil.





The pending home sales and Dallas Fed were both on the soft side but had no noticeable impact on prices with the market more focused on month-end tomorrow and a heavy slate of economic later in the week.





For the most part, FX moved sideways as Treasuries and stocks continued Friday's post-Powell moves. That kind of dovish setup should have weighed on the dollar but it didn't materialize in any meaningful sense.













