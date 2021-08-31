Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: August is in the books

Forex news for North American trading on August 31, 2021.

August is in the books.

In the forex, the USD was mostly higher (the exception was against the NZD). The NZD was the strongest The CHF, GBP and CAD were the weakest.





The major US indices traded higher with the Nasdaq leading the way with a near 4% gains for the month. The S&P index rose for the seventh consecutive month:

Dow, rose 1.23%

S&P, rose 2.92%

Nasdaq rose 3.98%

In the European equity markets this month:

German Dax, +1.87%

France's CAC+1.02%

UK's FTSE +1.24%

Spain's Ibex +1.97%

Italy's FTSE MIB+2.55%

In the US debt market, yields are higher for the month of August:

2 year moved from 0.174% to 0.2093%

5 year one from 0.655% to 0.778%



10 year one from 1.178% to 1.312%



30 year went from 1.849% to 1.929%

In major commodities for the month of August:



Gold is unchanged



Silver fell -6.29%



Copper fell -2.5%



WTI crude oil fell -7.22%

In the markets today, the the US consumer confidence came in at its lowest level since February at 113.8 versus 124.0 expected. Although lower it still remains relatively elevated, but it joins other sentiment indicators like the Michigan Consumer Sentiment indicator in signaling a weakening of the trend.





