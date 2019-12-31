Forexlive Americas news wrap: And it's a wrap for the year too.

Forex news for NY trading on December 31, 2019

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $2.18 or 0.14% at $1517.34. For the year the preciious metal rose 18.3% after ending the year 2018 at $1282.49

WTI crude oil futures are trading at $61.16. For the year crude oil had a NASDAQ type year with a 34.6% gain



The US stocks today closed with gains and finished their impressive year on a high note. For the day, the NASDAQ led the charge with the 0.3% gain, with the S&P and the Dow on the heals at 0.27% and 0.29%. European shares did not have agree today. Below are the percentage changes for the major European and North American indices:





For the year, the NASDAQ index led the global indices with a 35.23% gain. The S&P index at the next largest gain at 28.88% and the Italy's FTSE MIB rose by 28.28%. Below are the percentage changes of the major Asian Pacific, European, and North American indices for the year.











In the forex market today, the GBP is ending as the runaway strongest currency of the day. The USD and the NZD are the weakest.











In the US debt market today the holiday shortened day ended with yields moving higher and the yield curve steepening. The 2 year is up only 0.4 basis points, but the 10 year is up 3.9 basis points and the 30 year is up 6.0 basis points.







For the year:

The 2 year yield ended at the end of 2018 at 2.4878% . It close today at 1.5691% a decline 91.87 basis points



The 10 year yield closed 2018 at 2.6842% and 2019 at 1.9175%. That is a decline of 76.67 basis points



The 30 year yield close 2018 at 3.0145% and 2019 at 2.3896%. That is a decline of 62.5 basis points. Wishing you all a happy new year. Good fortune with your trading in 2020 and thank you for all your support this year.







Peace. Joy. Good fortune.