ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Fed cuts but can't meet dovish expectations

Markets:

Gold down $17 to $1413

US 10-year yields down 4 bps to 2.01%

S&P 500 down 33 points to 2980

WTI crude down 4-cents to $58.01

USD leads, EUR lags

Fed day finally came but the bar was too high for Powell to meet. The market had fully priced in a 25 bps cut with a 17% chance of 50 bps or a 76% chance that the cut comes in September. The statement was basically the same as the previous one while Powell didn't promise anything in the press conference.





The dollar soared as front-end yields rose. EUR/USD sank to 1.1070 -- a two year low -- from 1.1130. Cable had been in the midst of a solid bounce but it was wiped out in a fall to 1.2154, near the cycle low.





USD/JPY was pulled in two directions. The less-dovish outcome boosted it to 108.90 from 108.50 but the enthusiasm was tempered by risk aversion as US stocks fell by as much as 50 points.





Commodity currencies struggled with AUD/USD down to 0.6840 from 0.6885 while USD/CAD rose to 1.3193 after earlier sinking to 1.3106 on strong GDP and higher oil prices.





Gold was choppy through the Fed decision but eventually sank down to $1413 from a high of $1435. The market wants to see the start of an easing cycle and something to weaken the dollar, not a one-and-done.



