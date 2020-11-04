Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Biden has his hands on the Presidency but votes still need to be counted

Forex news for North American trading on November 4, 2020 .

The US election dominated the news of course. Dem candidate Biden has his hands on the Presidency, but votes still need to be counted and finalized. There are still some states which can not be declared but would be a hard lift for Trump to take i.e. Arizona - despite Fox declaring Biden the victor last night, and Nevada which just needs to see the votes for sure to declare. Georgia is still undecided as is Pennsylvania with Pres. Trump looking for recount in Wisconsin and suing Pennsylvania even before all votes are decided.

