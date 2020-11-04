Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Biden has his hands on the Presidency but votes still need to be counted
Forex news for North American trading on November 4, 2020.
- CNN has 'called' Michigan for Biden
- Major indices up for the 3rd straight day. Rise despite election uncertainty
- Biden speaking - says count will show he has won the presidency
- Trump team starts organized effort to declare victory in Pennsylvania. Here's why
- Crude oil futures settles at $39.15
- What can you say about the pollsters?
- US voters didn't choose to open the fiscal taps
- Here comes the legal battle: Trump demands counting stop in Michigan
- Fed's Kashkari won't attend FOMC meeting this week, Daly will vote instead
- US dollar continues slide but many questions remain
- European shares rise for the 3rd consecutive day
- Wisconsin says all votes have been counted. Georgia a spot to watch
- McConnell signals some willingness to work with Democrats on stimulus
- McConnell puts some distance between himself and Trump
- UK reports nearly 500 coronavirus deaths
- US weekly EIA oil inventories -7995K vs +275K expected
- ISM October US services index 56.6 vs 57.5 expected
- US October Markit final services PMI 56.9 vs 56.0 expected
- Canada international merchandise trade for September -3.25B vs -2.35B estimate
- US September trade balance -$63.9 billion vs -$63.9 billion expected
- BOE brings forward monetary policy decision on Thursday to 0700 GMT
- US October ADP employment change 365k vs 650k expected
- The CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
The US election dominated the news of course. Dem candidate Biden has his hands on the Presidency, but votes still need to be counted and finalized. There are still some states which can not be declared but would be a hard lift for Trump to take i.e. Arizona - despite Fox declaring Biden the victor last night, and Nevada which just needs to see the votes for sure to declare. Georgia is still undecided as is Pennsylvania with Pres. Trump looking for recount in Wisconsin and suing Pennsylvania even before all votes are decided.
