ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Risk trades ride high

Markets:

Gold up $4 to $1557

US 10-year yields up 5 bps to 1.65%

WTI crude oil up $1.50 to $51.09

S&P 500 up 37 points to 3335



AUD leads, CHF lags

US stocks finished just shy of a record high as coronavirus fears were swept away by the relentless bid in everything. Talk about a 'cure' for coronavirus was fanciful but it was gobbled up in some circles and that set an early tone that proved to be irreversible.





At one point the WHO reminded everyone that the count of infected people continues to rise and that sent a brief shudder through the market but not for long. Economic data was generally a touch better than expected, particularly the jobs number and that was a big factor as well.





The euro continued to show that it's a favored funder as it slipped while risk trades rose. It has come within 2 pips of the January low and just below that is the November low, so we're watching for a run on stops.







USD/JPY didn't track higher with sentiment. The high of 109.84 from early in US trading continues to hold in what has been generally-subdued trade.





Cable sank back below 1.3000 and continues to be an oasis of volatility this week. After finding bids at 1.2950 it crept back above the figure before sliding to 1.2992 last.





USD/CAD was bounced around by oil prices. They rose early in the day and that weighed on USD/CAD but the trade was inconsistent. Some traders focused on Wilkins' comment about the lower bound of rates being closer by but that dip was later bought in a 15-pip round trip.





AUD and NZD didn't take part in the risk rally as much as the day before. In fact, both peaked early in London trade and were softer from there.

