ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: US dollar back in the doldrums

Forex news for North American trade on January 5, 2020:



Markets:

Gold up $6 to $1948

US 10-year yields up 3 bps to 0.946%

S&P 500 up 26 points to 3726

WTI crude oil up $2.40 to $50.03

AUD leads, USD lags

Once again, the fears and dollar rally disappeared in short order. This is a buy-the-dips equity market and sell-the-rips market in the dollar.







It was a fairly big move, particularly in the antipodeans which posted some healthy bullish outside days to new highs. They even outpaced CAD, despite the help from OPEC. They all hit multi-year extremes in a sign of the positive backdrop in markets.





The ISM manufacturing data was just shy of the best levels since 2004 and that underscored the positive sentiment, as that's when it really took off. Ahead of the equity open, markets were pointing lower but that quickly turned.





The next big hurdle is the Georgia runoff and I shared my thoughts here . It's a tricky one and nothing would surprise me tomorrow. We could also get a sense of the results before the Tokyo close.





Cable made some headway despite the rise in UK cases. I fear a further sharp rise in the next two days, fitting with the weekly pattern. That's going to be another test for GBP where the positive flows from Brexit are competing with negative news on covid.









