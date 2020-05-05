Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Fed members get to share their thoughts. Crude oil rises over 24%

Fed's Bullarrd sees most of the growth contraction in the 2nd quarter. Reiterates his belief that the economy has to reopen to avoid bigger problems from economic stagnation. Sees double-digit unemployment, that could go as high as 20%.

Fed's Clarida's said the recovery COULD begin in the 2H. That the data will see will be historicically bad, and the Fed action may not be over as we can't minimize the fact we are in a a recession.

We're living through the most severe contraction in activity and surge in unemployment we seen in our lifetimes



Recovery could begin and 2nd half of the year



We are using our full range of tools, rates, balance sheet, forward guidance and lending facility to support the economy



We're in for a period of very difficult data we haven't seen for the economy in some time



Unemployment rate is going to reach to levels not seen since the 40s



It may well be the case that more policy support is needed from the Fed and some fiscal policy as well

We can't minimize that were in a recession

Perhaps it was the word "recession" that caught the eyes of traders. He just was a little more negative.

In other market developments today, the price of oil surged by over 20%. IN fact, the front contract is trading in after hours at $25.30, up $4.93 or 24.18%. Some short covering, and hopes that the reopening is more positive and starts to balance rising demand with falling supply.

The sharp rise in oil prices caught the eye of the Canadian dollar. It was the strongest of the major currencies today with the CHF and EUR the weakest. The EUR suffered after the German courts said the ECB must provide assurances that the QE stimulus demonstrates proportionality In their words, the ECB is on a "unconditional pursuit of the monetary policy objective of the PSPP, to achieve an inflation rate of below but close to 2%, but is ignoring the economic policy implications of the program, therefore obviously disregarding the principle of proportionality". The ECB has 3 months to prove or clarify their proportionality.



For the dollar today, the greenback was mixed with gains versus the EUR and CHF, and declines versus the CAD, JPY, NZD and AUD. The dollar was near unchanged versus the GBP.



