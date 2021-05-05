Forexlive Americas FX news wrap:
Forex news for NY trading on May 5, 2021
- S&P 500 finishes flat after a lively ride, Nasdaq down 0.4%
- Fed's Clarida: I don't think it's time to talk about tapering
- Volatility is a drug
- Crude oil futures settle at $65.63
- Oil gives it all back and more as bulls get OPEC jitters ahead of $70
- More from Fed's Mester: Not too concerned that inflation will get out of hand
- Fed's Mester: In the absence of inflationary pressures, Fed will not react to strong jobs market
- Fed's Rosengren: Expects unemployment will be in the range of full employment by end 2022
- European equity close: Big bounce across the board
- G7 to take a united front on criticizing China human rights
- Fed's Rosengren: Significant slack remains in the economy
- US weekly oil inventories -7990K vs -2000K expected
- Fed's Bowman: US growth may be faster than central tendencies of Fed members
- April US ISM services index 62.7 vs 64.1 expected
- Markit US April final services 64.7 vs 63.1 prelim
- Fed's Evans: Economy 'quite a way to go' before reaching goals
- Lane: Acceleration of vaccines and unlocking of economies built into ECB forecasts
- Treasury quarterly refunding at $126B with coupon auctions unchanged, as expected
- The NZD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
- ADP April US employment 742K vs 850K expected
On the data front today, the ADP employment numbers for April came in weaker than expected at 742K vs 850K estimate. The BLS will release their employment numbers on Friday with expectations of around 890k vs last month of 780K. The number is a small disappointment but the ADP numbers can be off the BLS numbers. The ADP for last month was revised higher to 565K but still remains well below the BLS number from last month at 780K.
The service sector Markit PMI and ISM services indices showed mixed results versus expectations. The Markit PMI came in at 64.7 were for 63.1 preliminary. That was the best recorded (going back to 2009). The ISM services indices came in at 62.7 versus 64.1 expected. Employment rose (which is positive for Friday's job report), but orders and production were lower.
Fed speakers today included FOMC governor Bowman, Boston Fed Pres. Rosengren, Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester and Vice Chair Clarida. Bowman was positive on the economy but sees a "small risk" of persistent inflation outbreak. Rosengren sees a significant slack in the economy with inflation likely to stabilize around 2%. Fed's Mester is not much concerned that inflation will get out of hand. Finally, Vice chair Clarida said he does not think it's time to talk about tapering.
Looking at market levels:
- Spot gold it is trading up $8.40 or 0.47% $1787.40.
- Spot silver is up $0.01 or 0.04% at $26.51
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.40 or -0.64% at $65.27. Inventory data showed a strong drawdown, but price is still moved back to the downside
- The price of bitcoin rose $2200 or 4% to $56,936. Dogecoin traded as high as $0.67 today, up 15%, as meme traders jumped on the digital currency ahead of Elon Musk's hosting of Saturday Night Live on Saturday.