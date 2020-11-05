ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Few new votes, few Fed changes, dollar dumps
Forex news for North American trade on November 5, 2020:
- FOMC leaves rates and bond buying unchanged, makes virtually no changes to statement
- Powell opening statement: The pace of improvement has moderated
- Fed's Powell Q&A: QE purchases are providing strong support to economy
- US initial claims 751K vs 735K estimate
- UK PM Johnson: There is light at the end of the tunnel on Covid
- SNB's Maechler: We have not yet reached limit of FX interventions
- ECB's Weidmann: This time the economic fallout is likely to be less severe than in the spring
- US Q3 prelim nonfarm productivity +4.9% vs +5.6% expected
Markets:
- Gold up $46 to $1949
- US 10-year yields up 0.8 bps to 0.77%
- WTI crude oil down 62-cents to $38.52
- S&P 500 up 67 points to 3510
- AUD leads, USD lags
It was the worst day for the US dollar since April by most measures as it took on water right across the board.