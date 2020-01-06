Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Markets not concerned by geopolitics (for now at least)

Forex news for NY trading on January 6, 2020

Don't tell "the market" about geopolitical risks like Iran.

Now the day started with the weekend comments from the US, Iran, Iraq invoking some fears, but after opening lower in the stock market, buyers had entered and turned the fear around.

The NASDAQ index was down about -0.9% and is closing up 0.56%. The Dow industrial average was down about -0.75% and is closing up 0.24%. The S&P index is down -0.6% and is closing up 0.35%.

Yields which were lower earlier in the day (the 10 year was as low as 1.759%), and are ending modestly higher (the 10 year is trading at 1.800% at the day's end)

WTI crude oil was up at $64.72, but is currently trading at $62.81, down $-0.24 or -0.38%

Gold is trading up $13.60 or 0.88% at $1565.85 which is an indication of some fear. However, the high did extend to $1588.13, and the price is closer to the low price of the day of $1560.64.

In the forex market, although there was some flow into the safe haven of the Swiss franc, the safe haven of the JPY and USD was ignored. In fact, the JPY is ending the day as the weakest currency of the majors.





Fundamentally, the Markit services PMI and composite PMI data was a bit better than expectations but it did not have any lasting impact from the release.

Taking a look at the technicals are some of the major currencies into the close and new trading day, shows:

