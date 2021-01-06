ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Protestors storm the Capitol
Forex news for New York trade on January 6, 2020:
- Protestors take over the Senate chamber. Shots fired
- Trump orders National Guard to Capitol
- Pence: I have no unilateral authority over election outcome
- Schumer: $2000 checks will be one of the first orders of business
- UK virus cases rise to record 62,322 vs 60,916 yesterday
- US November factory orders +1.0% vs +0.7% expected
- BOE's Bailey: Markets were broadly expecting the Brexit trade deal we got
- Markit final Dec US services index 54.8 vs 55.2 expected
- US December ADP employment -123K vs +88K expected
- Germany December preliminary CPI -0.3% vs -0.2% y/y expected
- FOMC minutes: Some participants noted that the Committee could consider future adjustments to its asset purchases
Markets:
- Gold down $31 to $1918
- US 10-year yields up 8.2 bps to 1.04%
- S&P 500 up 21 points to 3748
- WTI crude up 61-cents to $50.54
- NZD leads, JPY lags
More to come