ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Another strong jobs report as US counting continues

Markets:

Gold up $3 to $1952

US 10-year yields up 6 bps to 0.82%

WTI crude oil down $1.37 to $37.43

S&P 500 flat at 3509



CHF leads, AUD lags

It was a wild week but the final session was a more-subdued affair as the slow count in the US continued in what looks like a march to victory for Biden. The jobs report didn't deliver much in terms of market moves but a Fox report saying Trump would admit defeat briefly led to a spike in risk assets. The market seemed to later conclude that was unlikely and it went back to where it was.





Sterling climbed on news that Johnson will speak with Von der Leyen on Saturday in what could be a sign of progress on a Brexit deal.







The dollar was weak early in the day but generally steadied itself after days of heavy selling.

