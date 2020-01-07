ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar grinds higher as ISM beats

Markets:

Gold up $6 to $1572

WTI crude oil down 64-cents to $62.63

S&P 500 down 9 points to 3237

US 10-year yields up 1.6 bps to 1.82%

USD leads, AUD lags

The dollar held a solid bid throughout the day to erase some of the early 2020 losses. The big technical mover was the Australian dollar as it fell back below the 200-day moving average on worries about fires and USD strength.





The general theme was weakness in risk trades but it was modest and the dollar was stronger even against the yen as it ticked to 108.63 at the high in part due to a positive reading in the ISM non-manufacturing survey.





The euro and cable were flattish early in Europe but started to drift lower and that accelerated into the London fix when both hit the lows of the day before flattening out late.







A chart to watch is EUR/CHF as it momentarily ticked below the 2019 low before stabilizing just above it.









