Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: US yields start to price in negative rates

Forex news for near trading on May 7, 2020

The price of January 2021 Fed funds futures moved above the 100.00 level in trading today, and with that move started to price in negative interest rates in the US. Yields on the treasuries took note and with the 2 year yield falling to a all-time record low of 0.125% (currently at 0.135%). Other yields along the curve or lower (see table below).

The USD fell in reaction and was the only outdid by the JPY as the weakest currency of the majors. The biggest declines were vs the AUD, NZD and CAD with more modest declines vs the EUR and GBP (the USD was higher vs the JPY)

US stocks moved higher with the Nasdaq index erasing all the declines from 2020 and closing higher on the year 1st time since March 4. The index closed at 8979.66. That was just above the 2019 end of year closing level at 8972.60. The not so good news is that the price did move above the 9000 level reaching a high price of 9015.99 before retracing into the close. Nevertheless, a 1.41% gain his impressive, as is the recovery of the 26% decline on the year at the session lows and about 6 weeks time. The S&P index gained 1.15%. The Dow Jones gained 0.89%.

Gold prices fall the clues from lower dollar and lower rates and is trading up $32.50 or 1 point at 3% at $1718.16. The high price extended to $1722.07. The low was way down at $1676.81.



WTI crude oil futures are trading near the session lows after earlier gains. The front contract is trading at $23.52 down $0.48 or -2.07%. The July contract is trading down $0.71 or -2.81% at $24.91.



Tomorrow the US employment report will be released at 8:30 AM ET (Canada jobs report will also be released). The expectations are for a historic and oversized -21.7 billion decline in nonfarm payroll. The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 16.0%, from 4.4% last month. US initial jobless claims today saw the total number of claims since mid March reached 33.5 million. The only bright spot is that the trend the lower end claims continues since the record 6.867 million from the week of March 27 (the last 5 weeks have been negative). This week jobless claims totaled 3.169 million.



