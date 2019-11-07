Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: The ups and down from trade news continues

Forex news for NA trading on November 7, 2019

The North American session already started with flows into risk as word from China was US and China would phase in tariff rollbacks on a proportional basis as the different phases of the trade deal were agreed.





Wow....that was certainly better than the rumblings over the last few days where China was looking for all tariffs to be removed in order for Phase I to be complete.

So having some compromise in the middle sounded too good to be true perhaps, but then agani....why not?

Heck, the US GPD in the 3Q was 1.9%. The 4th quarter is off to a 1.0% pace according to the Atlanta and NY Fed's models. The China economy is not exactly firing on all cylinders either. As a result, f both sides got back to square one where China bought ag and tariffs were rolled back, the harder pieces of the trade puzzle could be worked out over time.

So stocks race higher higher. Yields were up over 10 bps. Gold was getting hit as the fear trade was unwound. The USDJPY and USDCHF were running to the upside as the flight into the safety of the JPY and CHF was reversed.

Then the headline comes out from a White House source that the plan to rollback tariffs faces "fierce internal opposition".

Now stocks - after moving lower and off the highs - ended up stabilizing and closing higher. In fact the S&P index and Dow industrial average each closed at record levels once again. Yields came off a little but the 10 year still was up 8.9 basis points on the day. Gold rallied off its lows, but was still down $-20 or so.

The problem is that the on-again off-again, evergreen, news headline driven trade negotiation for the easiest of the phases, can be frustrating and quite frankly, one never knows what may come of it.

Let's face it the USMCA deal is still not fully enacted or approved in the US. What's to make traders think that the trade negotiations is just another story that goes on and on and on and on, much like Brexit has gone on and on and on and on (and when there is a hung parliament will go on and on and on some more).

The best I can say is time will tell. In the meantime, dont' be surprised by anything.

Some technical levels into the new trading day (and final trading day of the week).