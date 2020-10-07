Forexlive America FX news wrap: Hopes for a piecemeal coronavirus stimulus deal propel markets today

Forex news for North American trading on October 7, 2020.

A snapshot of markets near the session close are showing:

Spot gold it is trading up $9.82 or 0.52% at $1888. The high for the day reached $1898.12. The low extended to $1872.98.



Spot Silver rose by $0.70 or 3.05% at $23.77. Its my price reached $23.98. The low extended to $23.00

WTI crude oil futures traded down $0.69 or -1.7% at $39.98. The high price extended to $40.35. The low price reached $39.28. The weekly oil inventory data showed a larger than expected build in crude oil inventories, but a larger than expected drawdown and gasoline inventories.



Today the US stocks move higher after yesterday's shock from Pres. Trump's tweet calling off stimulus negotiations, was replaced by new negotiations for a piecemeal deal.





Top of the list included

$135 billion for small businesses,

$25 billion for airlines and

$25 billion for airlines and

a one time $1200 stimulus check to all eligible Americans. Trump officials said there about 10 items where the Dems and the GOP agreed on in total. It makes sense to knock some of those items off the list, and then let the election determine what happens next. Of course politics will continue to be at play just because the election is less than 30 days away.





For the day, stocks cheered the news and moved sharply higher with the:

S&P index rising by 1.74%

NASDAQ index rising by 1.88%

Dow industrial average rising by 1.91% In the forex, a snapshot of the major indices showed the AUD is the strongest, and the JPY is the weakest. The USD opened marginally lower. Moved even lower into the London close, and gave up some of those declines into the New York close. The biggest move for the greenback was a -0.49% decline vs. the AUD and -0.34% fall vs. the CAD. It rose 0.33% vs. the JPY and 0.15% vs. the NZD.









Some technical levels into the new trading day include:

