Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Markets remain on edge as yield rise rotates into 5 yr
Forex news for North American trading on March 8, 2021
- The stock rotation continues out of high-tech and into cyclicals
- NZ data - ANZ Truckometer (GDP proxy) for February +2.0% m/m (prior -3.8%)
- Cathie Wood on CNBC. Our confidence in Tesla has gone up
- Crude oil futures settle at $65.05
- Bitcoin waffles between trend line. Above 100/200 hour MA.
- Atlanta Fed GDPNow rises to 8.4% from 8.3%
- European shares close higher. German DAX record high close.
- Gold moved to the lowest level since June 8
- CDC says fully vaccinated people can meet indoors without masks
- Monthly NY Fed Survey: Median inflation expectations 1-yr ahead 3.1% vs 3.0% last month
- Treasury Secretary Yellen: We're concerned about permanent scarring from crisis
- US January wholesale sales +4.9% vs +1.0% m/m expected
- ECB didn't change its bond-buying pace last week
- Yellen: Covid package will not address all long-standing economic problems
- Sen Manchin wants Republicans involved in the next big stimulus bill. Wants corporate tax hike
- The USD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
There is a lot of rotation continuing in the markets. The rotation out of the Nasdaq and into anything else continues. The NASDAQ was down -2.41% while the Dow 30 was up 0.97%. If you look at Europe, the German Dax was up 3.31% to a record close. The other major indices were higher as well. Out of the big cap tech and into anything else.
If you look at the debt market, the rotation saw the 5 year start to take the brunt of the selling with yields moving higher in that sector by 6.2 basis points (in the end of day snapshot). The 10 and 30 year yield also moved higher but at a slower pace (the 10 year was up 3.3 bp and the 30 year was up 2.6 bps).
The forex market saw the USD move higher with the currency as the strongest of the majors today. The CHF was the weakest.
The North American session saw the EURUSD wander lower through the session and close near session lows The pair is getting closer to its 200 day MA at 1.18164. The low today reached 1.18446. The 200 day MA is a key target for the traders. The price has not traded below the 200 day MA since May 28, 2020.
The USDJPY moved to the highest level since June to 108.937. The pair trended along an upward sloping trendline which currently comes in at 108.76 on the hourly chart. A move below that level is the minimum in the new trading day if the sellers are to have any hope off taking back control. The next target comes in at the 109.000 level followed by the swing high going back to April 2020 at 109.391 and the swing high from June 2020 at 109.843.The GBPUSD stayed in a confined trading range of about 67 pips today. The 22 day average is closer to 100. There was a a lot of up and down choppy in the North American session between the low for the day at 1.37997 (call it 1.3800) and 1.38566.