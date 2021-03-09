ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: The everything rally

Forex news for New York trade on March 9, 2020:



Markets:

Gold up $33 to $1717

US 10-year yields down 6.2 bps to 1.53%

S&P 500 up 54 points to 3875

WTI crude down $1.9 to $63.95

AUD leads, USD lags

If you're looking for any kind of headline to explain the market moves, you won't find it.







This was a sentiment-driven rebound in tech after four days of selling. Yields ticked lower early and continued that way. That was probably what flicked the switch and from there, stocks, precious metals and bitcoin took off.





The FX market reaction was generally to sell the US dollar as yields fell, with USD/JPY falling despite the best day in the Nasdaq since November.





Commodity currencies were higher despite middling performance in commodities. Copper and oil were both down 2% but AUD was very strong and the loonie tracked higher.





The day ahead will feature more volatility with the US CPI report and a 10-year auction. Good luck out there.









