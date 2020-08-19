ForexTB set to launch new innovative trading platform

One thing that online traders are in desperate search for is an innovative and efficient trading platform, without having to research every feature that they stumble upon along the way.

Is there such a thing?

Well, ForexTB is set to release a brand new WebTrader designed in-house

which has a lot of hype around it.

The launch date hasn't been 'set in stone' as of yet, but we can't wait to see what exactly the new functionalities are and how traders can benefit from them.

What we do know:

Tutorials:

Traders will have simple, clear explanations of every feature of the platform as they navigate around it. Useful especially for beginners as the functionalities from simple market execution, setting a pending order (future order), trade protection with stop loss/take profit orders and many more are explained.

Graphs:

Charts will be available in 3 sizes small medium and large.

Pop-ups:

Notifications with system alerts for any action, giving users pop up messages for their actions.

New traders:

Educational tutorials from A-Z on the trading platform for novice traders who are learning how to trade.

Light and dark themes:

Choose your preferred interface and make it personalized.

Advanced watchlist:

Includes categories like: Favorite CFD assets, Forex pairs , Metal , Energies , Crypto , Commodities & indices.

Trade modification:

If you wish to edit trades, you can now partially close a trade.

Easy to understand:

Information tab next to your trading chart giving traders simple breakdowns.

New terminal window features:

New functionalities will be added to the terminal window.

So, to wrap it up, the above are the new main features that we know about so far.

This new platform has a lot more characteristics in order to facilitate investors as well as possible. It's going to be a refreshingly new and exciting way to trade CFDs with precision.

