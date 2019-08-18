Former China FX official says Trump trade war is "mutual assured destruction"
A piece in the Hong Kong press (South China Morning Post) with remarks from a former SAFE (State Administration of Foreign Exchange) official
- (maintaining the yuan's stability) is a bilateral thing
- It is unreasonable that you (US president Trump) insist on provoking disputes, striking market sentiment, while requiring China on its own handle the mission of stabilising the exchange rate
- said China and the US have entered a "mutual assured destruction" period
