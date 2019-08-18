Former China FX official says Trump trade war is "mutual assured destruction"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A piece in the Hong Kong press (South China Morning Post) with remarks from a former SAFE (State Administration of Foreign Exchange) official 

  • (maintaining the yuan's stability) is a bilateral thing
  • It is unreasonable that you (US president Trump) insist on provoking disputes, striking market sentiment, while requiring China on its own handle the mission of stabilising the exchange rate
  • said China and the US have entered a "mutual assured destruction" period
Link here if you'd like more 



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose