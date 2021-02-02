Former ECB chief Draghi front runner to be next Italy Premier

Italian Pres.Mattarella summoned Draghi

Italian Pres. Mattarella, trying to a void a snap election, has summoned former ECB Pres. Draghi to discuss becoming the new Italian premier. Mattarella and Draghi will meet on Wednesday morning.







Mattarella said that he wanted to put together a new "high profile" government. .







The announcement meant that Draghi would almost certainly be asked to lead a government of national unity as Italy faces of the coronavirus emergency and the country also deals with an economic crisis.





With former Fed chair Yellen as the new US Treasury Secretary and former ECB Pres. Draghi perhaps moving to Italy's Premier, two former central bankers will be in high profile positions to manuever through the respective countries economic minefields.