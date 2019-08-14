Former Fed Chair Yellen: US economy has enough strength to avoid recession

...but risks have risen

The former Fed chair Janet Yellen is on FOXBusiness saying:

US is most likely not entering a recession



US economy has enough strength to avoid recession, but risks have risen



US treasury yield curve may be less a good signal of a recession



Inversion of treasury yield curve might not be as good a signal of recession as a has been historically







If only she were taller?

I wonder if Yellen would have been more to the liking of Pres. Trump? Recall, he did not extend the former Fed's position as Chair, opting to go with Jerome Powell instead.