Former Fed Chair Yellen: US economy has enough strength to avoid recession
...but risks have risen
The former Fed chair Janet Yellen is on FOXBusiness saying:
I wonder if Yellen would have been more to the liking of Pres. Trump? Recall, he did not extend the former Fed's position as Chair, opting to go with Jerome Powell instead.
- US is most likely not entering a recession
- US treasury yield curve may be less a good signal of a recession
