Former Fed Chair Yellen: US economy has enough strength to avoid recession

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

...but risks have risen

The former Fed chair Janet Yellen is on FOXBusiness saying:
  • US is most likely not entering a recession
  • US economy has enough strength to avoid recession, but risks have risen
  • US treasury yield curve may be less a good signal of a recession
  • Inversion of treasury yield curve might not be as good a signal of recession as a has been historically
I wonder if Yellen would have been more to the liking of Pres. Trump?  Recall, he did not extend the former Fed's position as Chair, opting to go with Jerome Powell instead.  

If only she were taller?
 
