Former Fed chairs Yellen and Bernanke give Congress views on Covid 19 in response to the economic crisis
- in many respects this recession is unique
- forecasting recovery is difficult
- controlling the spread of the virus must be 1st priority for restoring more normal levels of economic activity
- members of Congress, local leaders and other policymakers need to do all they can to support testing and contact tracing, medical research and sufficient hospital capacity.
- They must work to ensure that businesses, schools and public transportation have what they need to operate safely
- pace of recovery could be slow, uneven
- the longer the recession last the greater the damage will reflect on household and business balance sheets
- the depth of the recession may leave scars
- depending on the course of the virus, some restructuring of the economy may be needed
- Fed likely to give a for guidance on the lift off
- the yield curve control possible, not certain
- the financial system is in much better shape today than it was during the financial crisis
- new same as measured by Congress are necessary including a comprehensive plan to support medical research, testing, contact tracing and hospital capacity, enhanced unemployment insurance should be extended, and Congress should provide substantial support to state and local governments
