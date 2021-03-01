Former French President Sarkozy found guilty of corruption, sentenced to prison
Sarkozy going to jail
Former French President Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to 3 years in prison, two of which are suspended.
The 66-year-old politician was convicted of trying to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about a legal action in which he was involved.
The evidence was a wiretap in which Sarkozy promised a judge a job in exchange for leaking information about another legal case, known by the name of France's richest woman, L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt.
In one of these phone calls with a co-accused, Sarkozy said of the judge: "I'll make him move up ... I'll help him."